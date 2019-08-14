More from Star Tribune
More From Local
East Metro
Seen on the St. Croix: The eagle has landed ... on something big
Dan and Andie Goff of Woodbury had just motored their boat from the Afton Marina when they spotted something startling.
Local
After 2,500-plus sky-dives, 81-year-old Minnesotan dies after parachute mishap
A malfunction sent the Moorhead man spinning counterclockwise starting at about 4,000 feet from the ground, authorities said.
West Metro
Edina is paving its last gravel road, to consternation of some, satisfaction of others
Residents on Brookside Terrace are split over city's paving plans.
Minneapolis
E. coli leads to record number of beach closures in Minneapolis
An overwhelming amount of rain — and one potentially sick swimmer — has led to a summer ruined by the bacteria.
East Metro
Ramsey County's century-old Boys Totem Town closes for good
County commissioners, St. Paul's mayor, staffers and men who'd spent time there as youths gathered at the 72-acre campus to eulogize the place.