More From Sports
Vikings
Yellow flags, red flags, black eyes for NFL's 100th season
The NFL's 100th season has not been worth celebrating even if the history of the league is.Several teams are tanking, penalties are wrecking the flow…
Gophers
Offensive revolution reaches final frontier: Alabama-LSU
Gary Danielson has called the last 12 Alabama-LSU regular-season games for CBS Sports, including the Game of the Century in 2011, a No. 1 vs.…
Sports
Karl-Anthony Towns returns from busy suspension, says 'I'm going to defend myself'
The Wolves went 1-1 while Towns was suspended two games for his fight with Joel Embiid.
Wolves
Blazers forward Zach Collins has shoulder surgery
Portland Trail Blazers forward Zach Collins has undergone a shoulder surgery that will sideline him for at least four months.