More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Wednesday's Twins-Yankees game recap
A quick look at Wednesday night's game.
Twins
Odorizzi takes no-hitter into eighth, Twins top Yankees and take series
Greg Bird broke up the no-hit bid with an RBI double on Odorizzi's 120th pitch.
Vikings
Vikings preparing for Aaron Rodgers, regardless of any news out of Green Bay
Aaron Rodgers is front of mind for the Vikings, despite his knee injury sustained last week against Chicago.
Vikings
Vikings at Green Bay: Scouting report for NFC North battle at Lambeau Field
Green Bay's wide receiver trio caught 19 passes in Week 1.
Vikings
'C'mon now': Rhodes knows Rodgers can quickly end Vikings' run vs. Packers
Vikings cornerback knows Green Bay's act all too well.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.