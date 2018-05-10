More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 44; rain possible late
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
World
President Trump welcomes three freed detainees
President Donald Trump welcomed the three Americans freed after they were detained in North Korea. Trump thanked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and spoke about the upcoming summit.
Local
Man who allegedly stole monkey from Dayton's tells his tale
Tom Netka, now deceased, told the tale of a monkey he supposedly took from Dayton's in the 1960s. The remains of a monkey were discovered this week during the building's renovation.
Variety
From Mallorca to Minnesota, Francisco Fullana is playing up a sweet storm
The 27-year-old violinist has racked up accomplishments since joining the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra including releasing his own album, topping iTunes charts and receiving the prestigious Avery Fisher Career Grant.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Partly sunny, cool; high 62
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
