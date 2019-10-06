More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Vikings
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: 'I want to be in Minnesota'
After the Vikings' 28-10 win against the Giants at MetLife Stadium, receiver Stefon Diggs confirmed the team fined him more than $200,000 and said he wants to stay in Minnesota.
Vikings
Vikings' Adam Thielen: "Pretty proud of the guys in this locker room"
Vikings receiver Adam Thielen discusses the team's 28-10 win over the Giants on Sunday.
Vikings
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: "This league will test you; I'm glad we got a win"
Kirk Cousins talks about the Vikings' 28-10 win over the Giants on Sunday, and bouncing back from a trying week following last Sunday's loss to the Bears.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Mostly sunny, windy, high 61
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Gophers
Fleck on the Gophers' 40-17 win against Illinois
P.J. Fleck on Saturday praised his defense after the game at TCF Bank Stadium.