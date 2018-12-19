More from Star Tribune
Wolves
Rockets set NBA record with 26 3s in 136-118 win
The Houston Rockets were on the cusp of NBA history, just one 3-pointer away from setting the league record for most 3s in a game.
Wolves
Griffin, Bullock lead Pistons past Timberwolves in OT
Blake Griffin scored 34 points and Randy Bullock added a career-high 33 as the Detroit Pistons beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 129-123 in overtime on Wednesday night.
Gophers
Fleck says 'a starter or starters' disciplined, won't play in Gophers bowl game
Coach P.J. Fleck said at least one starter will miss the Quick Lane Bowl because of discipline, but disputed a report from last week and declined to be specific about what happened.
Gophers
No. 17 Mississippi State beats Wofford for 7th straight win
Lamar Peters is making 3-point range look like a layup drill.
Gophers
Gophers' Kelly Pannek chosen No. 4 in women's hockey league draft
The Minnesota Whitecaps selected a pair of Minnesota-born forwards, the Gophers' Kelly Pannek and Wisconsin's Sophia Shaver, in the first two rounds of the National…
