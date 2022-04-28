Xcel Energy Center and Live Nation commissioned Twin Cities-based visual artist Reggie LeFlore to paint a mural featuring the cover art from Lizzo's new album, "Special." The 8-by-10-foot mural will be on display at Xcel events throughout the summer leading up to her Oct. 11 show.

