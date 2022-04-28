More from Star Tribune
World
Ukraine says Russian offensive in east picks up momentum
Ukraine said Thursday that Russia's offensive in the east picked up momentum, with several towns coming under intense attack as Moscow's forces attempt to surround Ukrainian troops.
The Wild Beat
Talbot back in net for Wild in second-to-last game of season
Cam Talbot will be back in net for the Wild, his first start since last Thursday, and none of the team's injured players will return against Calgary.
Twins
Twins go for 7th straight win, perfect homestand this afternoon
The winning streak has moved the twins from last place to first in the AL Central. Byron Buxton is sitting out today; Bailey Ober is the starting pitcher.
Watch a Twin Cities artist create a Lizzo mural
Xcel Energy Center and Live Nation commissioned Twin Cities-based visual artist Reggie LeFlore to paint a mural featuring the cover art from Lizzo's new album, "Special." The 8-by-10-foot mural will be on display at Xcel events throughout the summer leading up to her Oct. 11 show.
Gophers
Sophomore guard from Iron Range gets scholarship offer from Gophers
Isaac Asuma, who has played varsity since seventh grade and was a state tournament standout in March, is the third Minnesota Class of 2024 player to get a Gophers scholarship offer.