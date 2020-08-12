More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
East Metro
Dakota tribe members say they were left out of new St. Paul art installation
Two Minnesota lawmakers contacted the Ramsey County Board on behalf of members of the Dakota community who said they felt "invisible" and unheard.
Local
ATF: Fire that destroyed St. Paul hotel project was arson
A massive blaze that destroyed a hotel project under construction in downtown St. Paul was arson, authorities said.
Local
Jury convicts driver with suspended license of killing girlfriend in western Minnesota crash
The driver was under the influence at time of crash, authorities said.
National
Sensenbrenner offers federal help for Wauwatosa protests
U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner is offering the help of federal agents in the wake of protests at the home of a suspended police officer in the Milwaukee suburb of Wauwatosa.
Minneapolis
Kim Ellison, three newcomers advance for two Minneapolis school board seats
The incumbent Ellison and first-time candidate Michael Dueñes will face off in the general election for the at-large seat.