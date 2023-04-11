More from Star Tribune
Two century-old shipwrecks discovered in Lake Superior
But where is the third ship in the fleet that went down in 1914 in the "the graveyard of the Great Lakes"?
Duluth
West Metro
Eden Prairie man pleads guilty to fleeing police from Mall of America, killing passenger in crash
Plea deal calls for him to receive sentence of 7 2⁄3 years, with the first 4 1⁄2 years served in prison.
Local
Decades after Minnesota plane crash, one hero searches for two who never got credit
A Brooklyn Park plane crash took two lives in April 1980. The pilot was saved by three neighbors who risked their own lives to pull him from the flames. After 40 years, one of the three is searching for the other two.
Duluth
Duluth adopts resolution to avoid another apartment-turned-boutique hotel crisis
The Duluth City Council moved quickly after the recent controversy at the Lincoln Park Flats complex.