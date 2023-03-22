More from Star Tribune
Nation
Rare tornado near Los Angeles rips building roofs; 1 injured
A rare tornado touched down in a Los Angeles suburb on Wednesday, ripping roofs off a line of commercial buildings and sending the debris twisting into the sky and across a city block, injuring one person.
Weather
Tornado near L.A. rips up building roofs
National Weather Service teams confirmed the touchdown in Montebello. At least one person went to a hospital with injuries.
Business
Farmers struggle in Argentina as drought withers their crops
The ground crackles as Guillermo Cuitino walks across dry farmland that should be green and lush this time of year. He grabs a soy plant and easily disintegrates its leaves with his hands.
Paul Douglas
Gradually Becoming Sunny Thursday; 40s Expected This Weekend
After some light snow across southern Minnesota Wednesday Night, we'll see skies gradually become sunny on Thursday in the metro with highs in the 30s. We'll then see those highs climb into the 40s Friday and this weekend! - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 25 and cloudy, making for another cool day Thursday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.