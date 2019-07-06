More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Buxton on bench for Game 2; Kirilloff to make major league debut in right field
In the Twins' most important game of the season, Alex Kirilloff will start in right field and hit sixth against the Astros in Game 2 of thea best-of-three Wild Card series.
Sports
YouTube TV subscribers are about to (really) lose Fox Sports North
More than anything, this continues a trend. Sling TV and DISH dropped the regional sports networks more than a year ago and haven’t added them back.
Vikings
NFL: Steelers and Titans will play Monday or Tuesday
The Pittsburgh-Tennessee NFL game will be played either Monday or Tuesday due to positive coronavirus test results among the Titans.
Vikings
NFL postpones Titans' game; Vikings have no positive COVID-19 tests
The NFL postponed the Titans' home game against the Steelers, scheduled for noon on Sunday, to allow more time for testing and determining the extent of the outbreak.
Sports
Hirschi, Van der Breggen win Fleche Wallonne classic races
Marc Hirschi extended his stellar run in a breakout cycling season to win the Fleche Wallonne one-day classic on Wednesday.