Forecast: 3-6" of snow to start this afternoon
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Paul Douglas
Cold Powdery Snow Means Icy PM Roads
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued across the southern half of the state for the potential of 3" to 6" through early Sunday. Roads will become snow covered and icy as we head through the day. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
World
New cyclone poised to hit vulnerable central Mozambique
A cyclone is bearing down on a region of Mozambique that's still recovering from a devastating storm two years ago.
Weather
Weekend forecast: Chilly today; 3-6" of snow tomorrow
Latest forecast for the Twin Cities and Minnesota.