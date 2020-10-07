More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
State + Local
How to vote in the 2020 elections in Minnesota
How do I get an absentee ballot? What if I'm not registered to vote? Here's what you need to know to cast your ballot.
Minneapolis
Timberwolves and Lynx strive to drive the vote, lift the community
The teams distributed food, encouraged voter registration and visited the George Floyd memorial site.
Minneapolis
Authorities ID 3 teens killed in north Minneapolis crash while fleeing police
The teens were suspected of being in a vehicle that had been carjacked.
Local
2 killed in collision between motorcycle, pickup truck
Two people have died in a collision between a motorcycle and pick-up truck in Rock County, according to sheriff's officials.