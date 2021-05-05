More from Star Tribune
Severe storms spread havoc in southern states
Relentless winds and rain pummeled large swaths of the South on Tuesday, causing tornadoes, sparking a flash flood emergency in Alabama and damaging homes from Texas to Virginia.
Evening forecast: 59, mix of clouds and sun
It'll be dry and windy and a little cooler than average, with the chance of frost tonight.
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, cooler; high 59
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, May 4
Mexico City overpass collapse kills at least 23
An elevated section of the Mexico City metro collapsed and sent a subway car plunging toward a busy boulevard late Monday, killing at least 23 people and injuring about 70, city officials said.
Evening forecast: Cloudy with a low in mid-40s
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and Minnesota.