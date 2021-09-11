More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Pregame: Gophers aim to get back on winning track vs. Miami (Ohio)
Minnesota has won 19 consecutive nonconference games and will try to make it 20 behind an offense adjusting to the loss of top running back Mohamed Ibrahim.
Business
The Latest: Biden administration gears up for legal clash
President Joe Biden's administration is gearing up for another major clash between federal and state rule over its sweeping new vaccine requirements that have Republican governors threatening lawsuits.
Sports
Column: NFL season opens with hope and COVID-19 still in air
Tom Brady didn't need to throw another pass to be considered the greatest ever, even as he took the field at the age of 44 Thursday night to win on yet another last-second drive in the opener for the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Sports
From battlefield to Tokyo: Combat vets vie at Paralympics
The bald, broad-shouldered cyclist has spent years remembering a nighttime road in a faraway city. He can still describe the city's narrow streets and crushing heat. He talks about the dead end that forced his convoy turn around.
Vikings
Vikings at Bengals: 3 story lines, 2 key matchups, 1 stat that matters
The Vikings' opener on Sunday is the type of game a team with serious playoff aspirations should win to start the year. Will they?