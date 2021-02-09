More from Star Tribune
Colleges
Souhan: Bueckers is an athlete like few others, one you have to watch
Paige Bueckers, the UConn freshman from Hopkins, already is a can't-miss superstar.
Police: Buffalo shooting suspect targeted clinic where he had been treated
Buffalo Police Chief Pat Budke said law enforcement had multiple encounters with Gregory Paul Ulrich before Tuesday's shooting.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 cases plunge at Minnesota senior homes as vaccinations ramp up
State health officials say there are promising signs the COVID-19 vaccine is reducing infections.
Justice Department drops lawsuit against 'Melania and Me' author
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department has withdrawn a lawsuit it brought in October against a onetime friend and aide to Melania Trump over her book,…
Rep. Raskin recounts Capitol riot: 'This cannot be the future of America'
The lead House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md. ended his arguments with a personal story of members of his own family who were with him on Jan. 6, the day after his son's funeral.