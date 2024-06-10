More from Star Tribune
Weather
Perfect Monday gives way to severe threat by Wednesday. Wet pattern hangs on.
Our wet pattern shows no signs of letting up anytime soon with another 1-3" rain possible in most spots by Tuesday of next week. Summer heat is showing up too
Nation
National Weather Service forecasts more sweltering heat this week for Phoenix and Las Vegas areas
More sweltering heat appears to be headed to parts of Arizona and Nevada this week.
World
In Mexico heat wave monkeys still dying, birds are getting air-conditioning, lions get popsicles
Amid Mexico's heat wave and drought, suffering birds are getting air-conditioning and monkeys with heatstroke are being rescued by non-governmental groups.
Paul Douglas
It feels almost like September
Low 80s return later this week as we ease back into summer warmth.
Nation
Weeklong heat wave loosens grip slightly on US Southwest but forecasters still urge caution
The weeklong heat wave that baked most of the U.S. Southwest in temperatures well into triple digits is on its last legs, but forecasters are still urging people to be cautious as there will be little relief from the warm weather until monsoon thunderstorms begin to kick in, likely in July.