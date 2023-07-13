More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
People clean up after storm near Chicago
Fierce winds from suspected tornadoes ripped roofs from building and downed trees in the Chicago metro area.
Nation
Dangerous heat wave baking US Southwest brings triple-digit temperatures and fire risk to California
After a historically wet winter and a cloudy spring, California's summer was in full swing Thursday as a heat wave that's been scorching much of the U.S. Southwest brings triple-digit temperatures and an increased risk of wildfires.
Nation
People rescued from cars and homes as rapid rainfall causes flash flooding in central Mississippi
Torrential rain fell for several hours Thursday in central Mississippi, flooding roads, homes and businesses in Winston County and Louisville, where the mayor declared a state of emergency.
Nation
Vermont braces for more rain in wake of historic flooding
and possibly a tornado — as people took advantage of calm weather Thursday to clean up from historic flooding that damaged thousands of homes, businesses and roads, and left some residents stranded.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 67; partly cloudy with a thunderstorm in some areas
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.