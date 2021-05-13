More from Star Tribune
Pelosi: House Ethics Committee should investigate Rep. Greene's 'verbal assault' on Ocasio-Cortez
Greene took to Twitter on Thursday to continue her verbal harassment of Ocasio-Cortez, calling her a "fraud and a hypocrite."
Nation
What a sprawling investigation has found about the Capitol riot arrests
The Washington Post analyzed court filings, case documents and other public information about those charged in the Jan. 6 attack.
Gophers Basketball
Gophers men's hoops Big Ten opponents include playing rival Wisconsin twice next season
Big Ten men's hoops released its 20-game league schedule Thursday, including the Gophers' home and road opponents.
Business
As Twin Cities Auto Show sets up, cars in short supply
The car show opens Saturday at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds as dealerships grapple with low inventories and consumers deal with higher prices.