Packers sign former Texans outside linebacker Mercilus
With the Green Bay Packers having won five consecutive games despite several key injuries, they signed veteran outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus on Thursday in hopes of boosting not only their pass rush but their championship hopes.
Sports
After Kanter's Tibet comments, Celtics blacked out in China
Chinese broadcaster and NBA partner Tencent is not showing current or archived Boston Celtics games on its platforms, in apparent response to comments that Celtics center Enes Kanter made to advocate Tibetan independence.
Olympics
Beijing Olympics will have vaccine mandate
Officials have not disclosed many details about COVID-19 prevention protocols for February's Winter Games, but vaccines will be required.
Sports
García to start Game 6 of ALCS for Astros against Red Sox
Rookie Luis García will start for the Houston Astros against the Boston Red Sox in Game 6 of the AL Championship Series on Friday night with a trip to the World Series on the line.
Gophers
College Football Playoff picture shows Georgia and several intriguing questions
Insider: Georgia's toughest opponent could be complacency, while other Power Five teams — and Cincinnati — jockey for position.