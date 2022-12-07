More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Snow gives way to sun; high 19
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Dec. 7
Morning weather: Chilly with a coating of snow; high 19
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Dec. 7
Paul Douglas
Thaw And More Significant Slush Coming
A snowy coating is possible today in the metro as another smear of light snow tracks north of MSP; a couple inches from Mille Lacs to Brainerd and Alexandria. A southern system may brush MSP with a little slush Friday, but most of the moisture stays south of town. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Evening forecast: Another cool night, with a low of 14
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
Florida beach erosion uncovers wooden ship from 1800s
Severe beach erosion from two late-season hurricanes has helped uncover what appears to be a wooden ship dating from the 1800s which had been buried under the sand on Florida's East Coast for up to two centuries, impervious to cars that drove daily on the beach or sand castles built by generations of tourists.