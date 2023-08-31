More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Warming up, high 82
We're in for a warming trend this week. Thursday should be breezy and sunny.
Variety
Yuen: When a Minnesota summer ends, I feel FOHMO — the Fear of Having Missed Out
Quick! Can we squeeze in one more trip to the lake or to the State Fair?
Nation
Tropical Storm Idalia descends on North Carolina after pounding Florida, Georgia and South Carolina
Tropical Storm Idalia descended on the Carolinas on its way out to the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, leaving a trail of flooding and destruction throughout the Southeast that stretched back to its landfall as a hurricane in Florida.
World
Typhoon Saola churns toward south China, suspending transport and delaying the school year
Chinese state media report at least 121 passenger trains are suspending service in anticipation of the arrival of Typhoon Saola. People in areas of southern China were warned to stay away from the coastline and several cities delayed the start of the school year.
Nation
Tampa Bay area gets serious flooding but again dodges a direct hit from a major hurricane
Last year it was Hurricane Ian that drew a bead on Tampa Bay before abruptly shifting east to strike southwest Florida more than 130 miles (210 kilometers) away. This time it was Hurricane Idalia, which caused some serious flooding as it sideswiped the area but packed much more punch at landfall Wednesday, miles to the north.