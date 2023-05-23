More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: Warm with smoky sun; high 84
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, May 23
World
Roof collapses at school in Thailand, killing 7 sheltering from rain
Seven people, including four children, died Monday when strong winds from a rainstorm caused a metal roof on a school's activity center to collapse in northern Thailand, officials said Tuesday.
Paul Douglas
Health Impacts Of Breathing Wildfire Smoke
Another potentially bad smoke day is shaping up today, with enough murky sunshine for 80 degrees. Smoke may keep us a few degrees cooler. We cool off tomorrow with a stiff wind blowing from the east, before temperatures mellow by the weekend. I see hazy sunshine and low 80s for Memorial Day weekend. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Nation
California officials say communities near refilling Tulare Lake now unlikely to flood
California officials said Monday they believe tens of thousands of people living near an ancient freshwater lake bed are not likely to experience flooding this year thanks to improving weather conditions and some swift planning following a series of powerful storms that refilled the basin for the first time in decades.