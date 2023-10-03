More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Warm sun, high 84; chance of PM storms
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Oct. 3
World
Tropical Storm Philippe pelts northeast Caribbean with heavy rains and forces schools to close
Tropical storm Philippe dropped heavy rains in the northeast Caribbean on Tuesday, forcing governments to close schools in the region as forecasters warned of flash flooding.
World
Taiwan issues rain and strong wind alerts for Typhoon Koinu that's approaching the island
Taiwan issued a weather alert on Tuesday as Typhoon Koinu is approaching and may make landfall later this week, bringing gales and downpours to the southeastern parts of the island.
Paul Douglas
2023: Most 80-Degree Days On Record
Today is the last day of 80s before the inevitable cool-down, and T-storms along the leading edge of a "reality front" may be strong tonight. After a damp start we dry out Wednesday. A second, stronger cool front arrives Thursday. By late week highs hover in the 50s with a faint whiff of wind chill. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
World
Tropical Storm Philippe makes landfall in Barbuda as heavy rains drench northeast Caribbean
Tropical Storm Philippe made landfall Monday in the tiny island of Barbuda as the erratic storm unleashed heavy rains and flash floods in the northeast Caribbean.