More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: Warm, high 80; chance of PM storms
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, May 10
Paul Douglas
Meteorology: A Blend of Science and Art
Today should, in theory, be sunnier than yesterday with a shot at 80F. More clumps and clusters of thunderstorms bubble up tonight into Thursday; a few may be severe over southwest Minnesota. I still see showers for the Fishing Opener; maybe heavier, steadier rain Saturday night. A wet start Sunday gives way to clearing by afternoon. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Nation
Half of US West out of drought, but not fully recovered
Nearly half of the U.S. West has emerged from drought this spring, but the welcome wet conditions haven't entirely replenished the region, scientists said Tuesday.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 57; clearing up late
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 75, mix of sun and clouds with a chance of storms
A slowly moving warm front will bring a chance of rain and thunderstorms, and again over the next few days.