Morning forecast: Warm and windy, high 78
Temperatures are expected to be well above average this sunny Sunday. Watch out for strong winds and potential storms this evening.
World
Hurricane Roslyn forecast to bring dangerous surge to Mexico
Hurricane Roslyn was expected to deliver a treacherous storm surge to parts of Mexico Sunday after plowing over the Pacific as a powerful Category 4 storm just offshore from the resort of Puerto Vallarta.
World
Major Hurricane Roslyn heads for hit on Mexico's coast
Hurricane Roslyn grew to Category 4 force on Saturday as it headed for a collision with Mexico's Pacific coast, likely north of the resort of Puerto Vallarta.
Paul Douglas
Warm & Windy Today With Late PM Storms
Today will be another early September-like day with record warmth for some across the southern part of the state. Strong south winds will act as a heat pump, drawing highs near 80 degrees once again this afternoon. Strong to severe storms will be possible overnight. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 79, mix of sun and clouds
It'll be a warm weekend, with temperatures near record highs. There's a chance of strong winds and then storms Sunday into Monday.