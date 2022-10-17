More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: Unseasonably cold; high 36
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Oct, 17
World
Pakistani flood victims in worst-hit province return home
More than half of the flood victims in Pakistan's worst-hit Sindh province have returned to their homes over the past three weeks as the waters there gradually receded, officials said Monday.
World
Pregnant women struggle to find care after Pakistan's floods
The first five months of Shakeela Bibi's pregnancy were smooth. She picked out a name, Uthman, made him clothes and furniture. She had regular checkups at home and access to medicine. Then an ultrasound revealed the baby was upside down. The doctor told Bibi to take extra care and rest.
World
Australian floods could inundate or isolate 34,000 homes
Around 34,000 homes could be inundated or isolated in Victoria state as a flood emergency continues across parts of Australia's southeast, an official said Monday.
Paul Douglas
Wintry Winds Today - Near 70 This Weekend
Today's predicted high of 37F at MSP is the normal high for November 25. Wind chills dip into the teens this morning. Highs warm to near 70F by the weekend. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson