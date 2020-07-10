More from Star Tribune
Video
Afternoon forecast: 87, mostly sunny
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Variety
'Glee' actress Naya Rivera and son seen on security cam video
Authorities planned Friday to renew the search for "Glee" star Naya Rivera, who is believed to have drowned in a Southern California lake while boating with her 4-year-old son.
Video
Morning forecast: Sunny with a high of 86
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Business
Biden proposes $400 billion 'Buy American' plan
The Democrat has proposed using the federal government's regulatory and spending power to bolster U.S. manufacturing and technology firms.
Nation
Pentagon: U.S. will respond if bounty reports true
While the threats were taken seriously, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said they have not yet been found credible.