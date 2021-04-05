Paul Douglas

A flawless Easter weekend gives way to a shot at 80 degrees later today. A swarm of thunderstorms tonight signals the arrival of slightly cooler air Tuesday. A southern storm spreads a pinwheel of rainy spokes into Minnesota late Tuesday into Saturday. ECMWF predicts 1-2 inch rainfall totals by Saturday, and 3" isn't out of the question south/west of MSP. Wednesday and Thursday appear to be the two wettest days right now. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson