World
Rescuers hampered by damaged roads, more rain in Indonesia
Rescuers were hampered by damaged bridges and roads and a lack of heavy equipment Monday after torrential rains caused multiple disasters on remote eastern Indonesian islands as well as in East Timor.
Paul Douglas
Starting the week with a shot at 80
A flawless Easter weekend gives way to a shot at 80 degrees later today. A swarm of thunderstorms tonight signals the arrival of slightly cooler air Tuesday. A southern storm spreads a pinwheel of rainy spokes into Minnesota late Tuesday into Saturday. ECMWF predicts 1-2 inch rainfall totals by Saturday, and 3" isn't out of the question south/west of MSP. Wednesday and Thursday appear to be the two wettest days right now. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
World
Indonesia landslides, floods kill 41 people; dozens missing
Landslides and flash floods from torrential rains in eastern Indonesia killed at least 41 people and displaced thousands, the country's disaster relief agency said Sunday. More than two dozen others were still missing.