More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny, high 80
It should be a comfortable Sunday with lower humidity. Some showers possible.
Variety
Water is refreshing in the heat, right? In parts of Florida this past week, not so much
In the sweltering summer heat, nobody tries to cool off by jumping into a hot tub. In parts of Florida, however, that's what the ocean has felt like.
Nation
30 days over 110 F in Phoenix. But expected monsoon rains could cool historically hot Southwest
A historic heat wave that has gripped the U.S. Southwest throughout July, blasting residents and baking surfaces like brick, is beginning to abate with the late arrival of monsoon rains.
Paul Douglas
Pleasant End Of July Day For Sunday - Warmer By Mid-Week
While some passing clouds are possible in the morning hours, most of Sunday will be sunny in the metro with highs in the low 80s. Warmer weather returns mid-week with highs around 90F. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 60; clear with a moonlight sky
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.