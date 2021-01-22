More from Star Tribune
Saturday storm could bring significant snow to Twin Cities, southern Minnesota
A winter storm watch has been posted for parts of southern and southwestern Minnesota.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny and colder, starting in single digits
Latest forecast for the Twin Cities and Minnesota.
Paul Douglas
Weekend snowfall potential increases with 3-5" and icy roads
The potential for a few inches of fresh snow (in the 3-5" range) is increasing on Saturday and early Sunday, probably enough to shovel and plow. The rest of January looks seasonably chilly, but models continue to signal a thaw as we push into February.
Evening forecast: Low of 1, with cold sticking around
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Afternoon forecast: High 31, chance of flurries
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Thursday, Jan. 21