World
As Russia strikes power plants, Ukrainians brace for winter
Nine-year-old Artem Panchenko helps his grandmother stoke a smoky fire in a makeshift outdoor kitchen beside their nearly abandoned apartment block. The light is falling fast and they need to eat before the setting sun plunges their home into cold and darkness.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny and cold; high 42
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Oct. 18
Paul Douglas
Hard Freeze, Then Second Summer This Weekend
Get ready for more weather whiplash: a hard freeze early today gives way to 70 degrees this weekend. Expect another sunny streak this week with 60s, even 70 degrees this weekend. Windswept rain Sunday night and Monday will be followed by a cool-down to "average" next week. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Cold Monday, warm up on the way
It'll stay cold and windy throughout the afternoon and evening Monday. Hang on, there's a warm up on the way this weekend.