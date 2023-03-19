More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Sunny and breezy, high 39
Things warm up a little Sunday, though temperatures are still below average. Watch for lots of sun and some gusty winds.
Paul Douglas
Warmer Sunday And Into The Work Week - Precipitation Chance Tuesday
We'll see temperatures continue to climb the next several days, with highs in the mid-30s Sunday and 40s for much of the work week. Sunny skies reign Sunday, but we are watching rain/snow chances for Tuesday and Tuesday Night. - D.J. Kayser
Evening forecast: Low of 9; partly cloudy and cold with a warmup coming Sunday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Afternoon forecast: High of 24, breezy and cold
Our windchill will hover around zero, but warmer weather is on the way starting Sunday, the last official day of winter.
Morning forecast: High of 24, chilly and windy
We'll see subzero windchills, with a chance of flurries. A warmup is on the way Sunday, the last official day of winter.