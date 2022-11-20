More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Sun and clouds, high 31
It will be slightly warmer but still chilly this Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds.
World
Pakistan welcomes 'loss and damage' deal inked at UN summit
A breakthrough funding deal at the COP27 conference to help poor countries ravaged by climate change was welcomed Sunday by Pakistan, a nation devastated this year by record-breaking monsoon rains.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 8; Partly cloudy and frigid but a warmup coming Sunday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Paul Douglas
Quiet With Warmer Highs Leading Up To Thanksgiving
The coldest air of the season so far is now behind us, with 20s and 30s returning in the lead-up to Thanksgiving. Mainly quiet weather is expected for pre-holiday travel through Wednesday, but some light snow could accompany your travels over the river and through the woods on Thanksgiving Day. - D.J. Kayser
Nation
Massive snowfall buries cars, keeps falling in western NY
Piles of snow, in some places taller than most people, buried parts of western and northern New York as a lake-effect storm pounded areas east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario for a third straight day Saturday, with possibly even more to come.