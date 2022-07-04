More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
World
Searchers rescue 4th person from China ship, 12 bodies found
Rescue teams searching for missing crew members from a Chinese engineering ship that sank over the weekend saved a fourth person on Monday and recovered 12 bodies, Chinese maritime authorities said.
World
3 feet of rain sets up 4th round of flood misery for Sydney
More than 30,000 residents of Sydney and its surrounds were told to evacuate or prepare to abandon their homes Monday as Australia's largest city faces its fourth, and possibly worst, round of flooding in less than a year and a half.
World
Rain hampers search for missing in Italian glacier avalanche
Thunderstorms hampered Monday the search for more than a dozen hikers who remained unaccounted for a day after a huge chunk of an Alpine glacier in Italy broke off, sending an avalanche of ice, snow and rocks down the slope. Italy's state TV said another body was recovered, raising the known death toll to seven.
Weather
Morning forecast: Stormy, with more severe weather possible later
Humid and stormy Monday morning, with more severe weather possible later in the day. Expect a high of around 87.
Business
Iran TV: Sandstorm shuts offices, schools in Tehran, region
Schools and government offices closed in Iran's capital and several other cities in the country on Monday, after yet another sandstorm blanketed Tehran and the surrounding region.