More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: Snowy and cold, high 6
The cold continues Christmas Day. The Twin Cities area will see snow around noon Sunday.
Business
Millions in US hunker down from frigid, deadly monster storm
Millions of people hunkered down in a deep freeze overnight and early morning to ride out the frigid storm that has killed at least 18 people across the United States, trapping some residents inside homes with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses.
Nation
Water pressure 'fluctuating' in Jackson amid frigid weather
The water system in Jackson, Mississippi, which partially collapsed in late August, was experiencing "fluctuating" pressure impacting residents on Saturday amid frigid temperatures, officials said.
Business
18 die as monster storm brings rain, snow, cold across US
A frigid winter storm killed at least 18 people as it swept across the country, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses and leaving millions of people on edge about the possibility of Christmas Eve blackouts.
Paul Douglas
Cold Christmas clipper with 1-3 inches of snow — warmup in sight, though!
Another cold day is expected for Christmas, with highs only in the single digits. A clipper will move through western and southern Minnesota during the afternoon and overnight hours, bringing 1-3" of snow. - D.J. Kayser