More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: Snow tonight; high today 37
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Oct. 30
Nation
How extreme weather in the US may have affected the pumpkins you picked this year for Halloween
HUDSON, Colo. — Alan Mazzotti can see the Rocky Mountains about 30 miles west of his pumpkin patch in northeast Colorado on a clear day.…
Paul Douglas
Accumulating Snow Expected Monday Night - Chilly Halloween Tuesday
Quiet weather is expected for the metro on Monday, but we are watching a system that'll bring some snowy impacts into the Twin Cities for Monday Night into early Tuesday with an inch or so of accumulation possible. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Cloudy and cold, high 37
Things stay dry and cold Sunday. Watch for snow later this week, then a warm up.