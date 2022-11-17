More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Snow showers, high 26
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Nov. 17
Russia launches new Ukraine barrage as grain deal extended
Russian airstrikes targeted Ukraine's energy facilities again Thursday as the first snow of the season fell in Kyiv, a harbinger of the hardship to come if Moscow's missiles continue to take out power and gas plants as winter descends.
Climate Migration: Filipino families to flee amid typhoons
After Typhoon Haiyan's towering waves flattened scores of Philippines villages, Jeremy Garing spent days helping with recovery from the historic storm that left more than 7,300 people dead or missing and inflicted billions of dollars in damage.
Light Snow Thursday - Cold Into The Weekend
Sweater weather continues, with only teens for highs Friday and Saturday. Morning wind chills Friday and into the weekend are likely to be subzero, even in the heart of the metro. Another quick shot of snow is expected Thursday with totals under an inch. - D.J. Kayser
Evening forecast: Low of 19; overcast with flurries
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.