Paul Douglas

Today will be all about accumulating snow, but winds will still be fairly light. Snow tapers tomorrow, and then a tightening pressure gradient turns on howling winds Thursday night into Saturday morning, reaching speeds of 35-55 mph. The greatest risk of blizzard conditions will be open areas south/west of MSP, but even the metro area may be drifted shut on Friday. With temperatures near 0F and winds gusting to 40, it will be challenging keeping metro freeways (and runways) clear from drifts. Check the blog fore more details. -Todd Nelson