Business
Storm adds uncertainty to strong holiday travel demand
Concerns about illness or inflation aren't stopping Americans from hitting the roads and airports this holiday season. But a massive winter storm might.
Weather
Morning forecast: Snow, 5" to 8"; dangerous wind chills Thurs.-Fri.
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wed., Dec. 21
Weather
Winter storm arrives, bringing snow and blizzard conditions
Snow was falling across southwestern Minnesota early Wednesday and is poised to move into the metro area by midmorning. Here's a timeline of how things are expected to unfold over the next several days.
World
Snow piles deep in northern Japan, strands vehicles, 3 dead
Heavy snow in northwestern Japan since the weekend has left at least three people dead, stranded hundreds of vehicles on highways, disrupted trains and left thousands of homes without electricity, officials said Wednesday.
Paul Douglas
Todd Nelson: Plowable snow today, blizzard conditions Friday
Today will be all about accumulating snow, but winds will still be fairly light. Snow tapers tomorrow, and then a tightening pressure gradient turns on howling winds Thursday night into Saturday morning, reaching speeds of 35-55 mph. The greatest risk of blizzard conditions will be open areas south/west of MSP, but even the metro area may be drifted shut on Friday. With temperatures near 0F and winds gusting to 40, it will be challenging keeping metro freeways (and runways) clear from drifts. Check the blog fore more details. -Todd Nelson