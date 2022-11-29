More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Storms could spawn major tornadoes, floods in several states
Forecasters warned of the potential for strong tornadoes that could stay on the ground for long distances in parts of the South on Tuesday, as well as flooding rains and hail the size of tennis balls.
Weather
Morning forecast: Snow, 4" to 8"; high 30
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Nov. 29
Weather
Winter storm warning for Twin Cities; 5 to 8 inches possible
A winter storm warning is in effect for the seven-county metro area until 9 p.m. Tuesday and also includes a large portion of central and southern Minnesota, including Gaylord, New Ulm, Mankato and St. James.
Weather
Winter storm warning for Twin Cities today; 4-7" possible
The Twin Cities and much of southern Minnesota are in line for heavy snow on Tuesday and bone-chilling cold right behind it.
Paul Douglas
Paul Douglas: Plowable snow today leaves roads slick
In other news frozen water is in our forecast today; a plowable snow event that will leave roads and sidewalks slick. Most of MSP will pick up a cool 2-5" by the dinner hour, with only a coating of slush for St. Cloud. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson