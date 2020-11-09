More from Star Tribune
Video
Morning forecast: Showers; high 67, then colder this afternoon
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Evening forecast: Increasing clouds, chance of rain after 3 a.m.
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: One more day of warmth; high 72
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Harris: Voters 'ushered in a new day for America'
Vice president-elect Kamala Harris is paying tribute to Black women who "so often prove they are the backbone of our democracy."
Politics
Biden: 'Let us be the nation we know we can be'
In his first speech after securing the White House, President-elect Joe Biden is making an appeal to supporters of President Donald Trump.