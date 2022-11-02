More from Star Tribune
World
Hurricane Lisa makes landfall in Belize in Central America
Hurricane Lisa made landfall Wednesday near Belize City, in the Central American nation of Belize.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 76; warm, windy and dry
Temperatures are nearly 30 degrees above average, with elevated wildfire potential in much of the state. It'll be warm again Thursday, with cooler weather on the way.
Business
Hong Kong braces for Tropical Storm Nalgae
Schools and offices closed and some events were canceled in Hong Kong on Wednesday as Tropical Storm Nalgae swept south of the city, while a finance conference meant to restore Hong Kong's image as an international business center went ahead.
Weather
Morning forecast: Record warmth, windy; high 76
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Nov. 2
World
Philippine schools ordered to reopen after virus lockdowns
Millions of students trooped back to public schools across the Philippines on Wednesday as the government enforced the mandatory resumption of in-person classes after more than two years of coronavirus pandemic lockdowns.