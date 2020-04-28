More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus
Can you make kindness go viral with bingo? This church is trying to
Waite Park Church in northeast Minneapolis has created a Viral Kindness Bingo game. People do simple acts of kindness to fill out a bingo card and the church will donate 10lbs of food for every bingo to SACA Food Shelf & Thrift Store.
Minneapolis
Fire crews battle large blaze west of downtown Minneapolis
Crews were called shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday to 179 N. Irving Av., where they found a large pile of pallets on fire.
Minneapolis
Ramadan for all to hear
For the first time, the Dar Al Hijrah Mosque in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis is allowed to provide public calls to prayer (Adhan) during the month of Ramadan.
Video
Afternoon forecast: 55, rain, chance of thunderstorms
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Young boy gets surprise drive-by birthday parade in Virginia
Dozens of families in cars decorated with balloons honked horns, raised handmade signs and wished Jessiah Lee a happy sixth birthday.