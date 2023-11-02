More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Partly cloudy, high 43
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Nov. 2
Duluth
Mom says her 5-year-old girl was dressed for Halloween when she died in wintry crash
The wreck occurred Tuesday afternoon about 30 miles north of Duluth.
World
Storm Ciaran whips western Europe, blowing record winds in France and leaving millions without power
Winds up to 180 kilometers per hour (108 mph) slammed France's Atlantic coast overnight as Storm Ciaran lashed countries around western Europe, uprooting trees, blowing out windows and leaving 1.2 million French households without electricity Thursday.
Paul Douglas
Still Below Average Thursday With Sun/Cloud Mix
Highs remain 5-10F degrees below average across the state on Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. Some warmer weather does move in across southern Minnesota heading into the weekend, but we will also have to watch some precipitation chances. - D.J. Kayser