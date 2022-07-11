More from Star Tribune
World
Monsoon rains kill 147 in less than a month in Pakistan
The death toll from rain-related incidents over the past month has risen to 147 as monsoon rains continue to lash Pakistan, triggering flash floods in some parts of the country, officials said.
Weather
Morning forecast: Muggy start, some storms, high 83
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, July 11
Paul Douglas
Will The Weather Be 'Good'? It Depends
The atmosphere overhead remains a bit irritable today with another (good!/welcome!) shower or T-shower possible. Northwest winds from Canada pull drier, lower-humidity air into Minnesota by midweek. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Nation
Yosemite fire grows as crews protect iconic sequoias
A wildfire threatening the largest grove of giant sequoias in Yosemite National Park more than doubled in size in a day, and firefighters were working in difficult terrain Sunday to protect the iconic trees and a small mountain town as the U.S. weathers another very active year for fires.