More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
World
Floods amid heavy rainfall kill more than 100 in Rwanda
Torrential rains caused flooding in western and northern Rwanda, killing 109 people, a public broadcaster said Wednesday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, lighter winds; high 68
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, May 3
Paul Douglas
Atmospheric Perfection Today, 70F Thursday
A bubble of high pressure drifting overhead will offer light winds and a perfect-azure-blue sky today, with temperatures poking well into the 60s. A thundershower may bubble up Friday night into Saturday, with heavier, widespread showers and T-storms late Sunday into Tuesday. ECMWF (European) model guidance prints out 1-2" rain early next week, with some 2-3+" amounts for southwestern Minnesota. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 38; clear with a moonlit sky; warmer days ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High 60; High winds, dry air bring threat of wildfires
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Tuesday, May 2