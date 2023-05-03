Paul Douglas

A bubble of high pressure drifting overhead will offer light winds and a perfect-azure-blue sky today, with temperatures poking well into the 60s. A thundershower may bubble up Friday night into Saturday, with heavier, widespread showers and T-storms late Sunday into Tuesday. ECMWF (European) model guidance prints out 1-2" rain early next week, with some 2-3+" amounts for southwestern Minnesota. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson