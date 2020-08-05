More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, high 75; chance of PM storms
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Astronauts describe wild ride in return to Earth
The astronauts on SpaceX's first crew flight that their Dragon capsule came alive and rumbled like a beast as it headed to a safe splashdown.
Trump: Explosion in Beirut was likely an 'attack'
President Donald Trump says U.S. military generals have told him that the massive explosion that rocked Beirut was likely a bomb.
Judge sentences ex-Michigan State coach to jail in Nassar-related case
Former Michigan State University head gymnastics coach Kathie Klageswas sentenced Tuesday to 90 days in jail for lying to police during an investigation into former Olympic and university doctor Larry Nassar.
Evening forecast: Low of 59 with a few more clouds
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast