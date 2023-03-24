More from Star Tribune
World
2 dead in Missouri flash flood; tornado threat in the South
A car was swept away and two passengers drowned early Friday in Missouri during torrential rains that were part of a severe weather system with storms moving through Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee by the evening.
Nation
California eases water restrictions, but drought isn't over
California Gov. Gavin Newsom ended some of the state's water restrictions on Friday because a winter of relentless rain and snow has replenished the state's reservoirs and eased fears of a shortage after three years of severe drought.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 29; patchy clouds and more cool temps ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 45, sunny
We'll see plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Saturday will be a little cooler and cloudier, with a chance of flurries.
World
1500 evacuated as Spain's fire season starts early
More than 1,500 people were evacuated as a major forest fire raged in Spain's eastern Castellon province on Friday, marking an early start to the nation's fire season amid bone dry conditions.