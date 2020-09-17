More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, cool; high 62
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Coronavirus
Trump: CDC head 'confused' about vaccine timeline
Dr. Robert Redfield "made a mistake when he said that. It's just incorrect information," and insisted again that the U.S. could be ready to start distributing a vaccine next month, Trump said.
Coronavirus
Biden: I trust scientists, not Trump, on vaccine
The Democrat spoke to reporters at an event in Wilmington, Delaware, after being briefed by public health experts about a potential vaccine.
Nation
Hurricane Sally causes damage and flooding
Sally has weakened to a tropical storm but the Gulf Coast region still faces drenching rains and flooding.
Nation
Texas soldier's death inspires bid to expand military code
Decisions on whether to prosecute members of the U.S. military for sexual assault or sexual harassment would be handled outside the chain of command under a measure members of Congress proposed Wednesday that is named for a Texas soldier who was slain by a fellow soldier.