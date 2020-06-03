More from Star Tribune
Local
Minnesota youths demand change at 'Sit to Breathe' demonstration
Thousands of peaceful protesters filled the front lawn of the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul, mourning Floyd's death at the hands of police and demanding change.
Video
Afternoon forecast: 86, mostly sunny
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny and warm, high 86
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Minneapolis
Gov. Tim Walz, Minnesota officials talk about state investigation into Minneapolis Police Department
The Minnesota Department of Human Rights will launch an investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department after filing a civil rights charge related to the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody last week.
Politics
Biden: Trump more set on 'power than principle'
Joe Biden blistered President Donald Trump for directing authorities to drive back peaceful protesters outside the White House "in order to stage a photo op."